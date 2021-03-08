PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of PROS worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in PROS by 33.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $351,144.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,946 shares in the company, valued at $41,217,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.