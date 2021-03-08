ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

