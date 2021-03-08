Proton Market Cap Reaches $24.47 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.47 million and $722,829.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

