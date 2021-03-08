Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Up 6.9%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.15. 130,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 45,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $274.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

