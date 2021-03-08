Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Bruce Bennett Sells 1,698 Shares

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

