Provoco Token Market Capitalization Hits $29,992.23 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $29,992.23 and $1,821.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.93 or 0.00817222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041360 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Token Trading

