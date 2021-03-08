ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $91,775.69

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $91,775.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00415063 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.14 or 0.04180757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,759,629 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

