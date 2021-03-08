Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.73

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.73 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 8759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

