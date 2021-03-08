Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 10716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on PUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

