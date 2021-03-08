Prudential PLC Buys 6,512 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

