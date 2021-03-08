Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,386 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $398.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average of $359.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

