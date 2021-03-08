Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.26% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

