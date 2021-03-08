Prudential PLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

NYSE SAP opened at $123.08 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

