Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.78 and its 200 day moving average is $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

