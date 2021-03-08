Prudential PLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 389,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ameren by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4,509.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.