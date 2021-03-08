Prudential PLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,501 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avaya worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after buying an additional 543,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avaya by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avaya by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avaya by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 121,584 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVYA opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

