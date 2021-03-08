Prudential PLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 559.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $237.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.