Prudential PLC Has $4.92 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.58% of PBF Energy worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Natixis increased its position in PBF Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $16.73 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

