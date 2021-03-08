Prudential PLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPP opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

