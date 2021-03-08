Prudential PLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 569,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 78.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.