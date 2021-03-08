Prudential PLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $211.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.43. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

