Prudential PLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

