Prudential PLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.23% of Primo Water worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

