Prudential PLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $317.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

