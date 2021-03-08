Prudential PLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,651 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

ABCB stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

