Prudential PLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 32.98% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of BFIT stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.