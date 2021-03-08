Prudential PLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.