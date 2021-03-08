Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $610.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.05 and a 200 day moving average of $735.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

