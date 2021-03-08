Prudential PLC Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 181.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NetEase by 16.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

