Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.38% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

