Prudential PLC Invests $4.28 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 157,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $136.01 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

