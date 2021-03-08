Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of First Horizon worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

