Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.76% of Photronics worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

