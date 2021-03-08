Prudential PLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in NIO by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NIO opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

