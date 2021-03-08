Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

