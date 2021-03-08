Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $308.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

