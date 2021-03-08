Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

NYSE:SPR opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

