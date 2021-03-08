Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.93% of Banc of California worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of -102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

