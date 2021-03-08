Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.13% of KBR worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

