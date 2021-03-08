Prudential PLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $713.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $764.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

