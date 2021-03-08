Prudential PLC Sells 16,600 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.19% of Premier worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 24.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 348,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

PINC stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

