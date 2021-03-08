Prudential PLC Sells 18,193 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDB stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

