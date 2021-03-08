Prudential PLC Sells 19,001 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

