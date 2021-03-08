Prudential PLC Sells 23,883 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,883 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 56.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,371,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 331,048 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

