Prudential PLC Sells 3,875 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

