Prudential PLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

