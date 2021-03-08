Prudential PLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

