Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.13% of Verint Systems worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.