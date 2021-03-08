PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.80 and last traded at $118.85. Approximately 769,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 789,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.51.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

