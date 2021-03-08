Public Mint 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.57 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $14.80 million and $2.57 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.